Watch: Dembele tries to escape training punishment in latest Barcelona gag

The 25-year-old tried to leave the exercise without anyone realising he had not done push-ups along with the rest of his team-mates

Ousmane Dembele tried to sneak away from Barcelona training without having to perform his punishment for being on the losing team in a drill. While some of his team-mates celebrated, the stars on the other side had to drop and do some push-ups before they could leave the game.

But France international Dembele tried to make his escape without dropping to the ground before being surrounded by the winners, who did not let him off the hook.

Dembele has appeared to be in especially positive spirits of late after re-signing with the Blaugrana.

What did Dembele do?

Dembele hoped to walk off without anyone noticing he had not done the push-ups, but many of his fellow Barca players tried to prevent him from getting away with it.

Dembele trying to quietly avoid doing press-ups as punishment for losing in training 😅 pic.twitter.com/rGdLzRJiSJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 19, 2022

The winger laughed and shook his team-mates off as he insisted on avoiding his punishment, much to the amusement of those who tried to convince him to do so.

Did Dembele ask for the Barcelona captaincy?

Dembele has shown his sense of humour off at Barca ever since signing a new contract with the club.

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, he gave a dressing room speech to the Barca players after he committed to a two-year deal with the club.

During his talk, Dembele is said to have asked to be made the team's captain, much to the shock of the others, but drew laughter after he admitted he was just joking.