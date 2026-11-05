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Europa League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoHoffenheim
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim live today: Who is showing the match on TV and live stream?

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim
Crystal Palace
Hoffenheim
Europa League

Crystal Palace play Hoffenheim in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV or via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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Europa League on television

Simultaneous Streaming
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Global Match Access
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Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

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Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim live today: who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

In Germany, RTL+ will show the Europa League match between Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim live and stream it in full.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim?

Across their last five competitive matches, Crystal Palace have one win, one draw and three defeats. Most recently, they lost 2:0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Before that, Brighton thrashed them 5:0 and they drew 2:2 with Beşiktaş in the Europa League. Palace also beat Fulham 1:0 in the EFL Cup. They scored four goals and conceded ten in those five matches.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have three wins, one defeat and one draw from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, Werder Bremen beat them 2:0 in the Bundesliga. Their 3:0 Europa League win over Lyon stands out, along with a 3:0 Bundesliga victory over Bayer Leverkusen. Hoffenheim scored seven goals and conceded four during this period.

CRY

CRY - Form

BHA
L5-0
BJK
D2-2
NEW
L0-2
FUL
W0-1
TOT
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
TSG

TSG - Form

BMG
W1-2
OL
W3-0
B04
W3-0
HSK
L1-1
SVW
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: line-ups

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Sage

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: form

CRY

CRY - Form

BHA
L5-0
BJK
D2-2
NEW
L0-2
FUL
W0-1
TOT
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
TSG

TSG - Form

BMG
W1-2
OL
W3-0
B04
W3-0
HSK
L1-1
SVW
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: head-to-head record

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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