Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from another part of the world where you may face geographical restrictions? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

Serie C - Game Week 14 15 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Sky Sport and NOW will show Cosenza-Casertana live. Here's how to watch on TV and via live stream.

Cosenza host Casertana in Serie C Group C with the sides enduring very different spells this season. The Calabrian side need points to climb away from the dangerous part of the table, while Casertana want to cement their place in the upper reaches of the group.

After an inconsistent run, Cosenza beat Inter U23 1-0 before drawing 0-0 with Monopoli in the last round. That draw ended a positive run, and they remain some way from safety in the table.

Casertana regained momentum with a 1-0 win over Casarano in their most recent outing. They have shown solidity in recent weeks, with results including wins, significant draws against opponents such as Bari and a convincing 3-1 victory over Monopoli.

In their last meeting, in Serie C in February 2026, Cosenza beat Casertana 3-1 at home. Casertana will be looking to reverse that result and come away with a positive result.

With four points between the teams, this is a significant match for both managers. Here's everything you need to know about watching Cosenza-Casertana live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

No official information is currently available on Cosenza's injuries, suspensions or probable line-up. The club will announce squad updates in the hours before kick-off.

Casertana have likewise yet to confirm any unavailable players or their starting eleven. They will announce those details closer to the match.

Recent form

Cosenza have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five Serie C matches. A 0-0 draw with Monopoli followed a 1-0 win over Inter U23. They have scored five goals and conceded seven in that spell, with a 3-1 defeat to Team Altamura their worst result.

Over their last five outings, Casertana have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Casarano 1-0 last time out after losing 1-0 to Giugliano. Their 3-1 victory over Monopoli stands out in a five-match spell in which they have scored seven goals and conceded three.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 1 February 2026, when Cosenza hosted Casertana in Serie C and won 3-1. The reverse fixture that season, on 20 September 2025, finished 1-1. Across their five most recent meetings in all competitions, Cosenza have two wins to Casertana's one, with two draws.

Standings

In Serie C Group C, Cosenza sit nineteenth, while Casertana are eighth.