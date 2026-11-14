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Serie C
team-logoCosenza
team-logoCasertana
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Cosenza v Casertana live today: who is showing the match on TV and streaming it live?

Cosenza vs Casertana
Cosenza
Casertana
Serie C

How to watch the Serie C match between Cosenza and Casertana, with kick-off time and team news

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Serie C - Game Week 14

Sky Sport and NOW will show Cosenza-Casertana live. Here's how to watch on TV and via live stream.

Cosenza host Casertana in Serie C Group C with the sides enduring very different spells this season. The Calabrian side need points to climb away from the dangerous part of the table, while Casertana want to cement their place in the upper reaches of the group.

After an inconsistent run, Cosenza beat Inter U23 1-0 before drawing 0-0 with Monopoli in the last round. That draw ended a positive run, and they remain some way from safety in the table.

Casertana regained momentum with a 1-0 win over Casarano in their most recent outing. They have shown solidity in recent weeks, with results including wins, significant draws against opponents such as Bari and a convincing 3-1 victory over Monopoli.

In their last meeting, in Serie C in February 2026, Cosenza beat Casertana 3-1 at home. Casertana will be looking to reverse that result and come away with a positive result.

With four points between the teams, this is a significant match for both managers. Here's everything you need to know about watching Cosenza-Casertana live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

No official information is currently available on Cosenza's injuries, suspensions or probable line-up. The club will announce squad updates in the hours before kick-off.

Casertana have likewise yet to confirm any unavailable players or their starting eleven. They will announce those details closer to the match.

Recent form

COS

COS - Form

PIC
W1-2
ALT
L1-3
SAV
D1-1
INT
W1-0
MON
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CAS

CAS - Form

MON
W3-1
SOR
D0-0
BAR
D1-1
GIU
L1-0
CAS
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Cosenza have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five Serie C matches. A 0-0 draw with Monopoli followed a 1-0 win over Inter U23. They have scored five goals and conceded seven in that spell, with a 3-1 defeat to Team Altamura their worst result.

Over their last five outings, Casertana have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Casarano 1-0 last time out after losing 1-0 to Giugliano. Their 3-1 victory over Monopoli stands out in a five-match spell in which they have scored seven goals and conceded three.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

CosenzaDrawCasertana
1
2
2
Serie C
Cosenza badge
Cosenza
COS
3
Casertana badge
Casertana
CAS
1
FT
Serie C
Casertana badge
Casertana
CAS
1
Cosenza badge
Cosenza
COS
1
FT
Serie C
Cosenza badge
Cosenza
COS
1
Casertana badge
Casertana
CAS
1
FT
Serie C
Casertana badge
Casertana
CAS
1
Cosenza badge
Cosenza
COS
0
FT
Serie C
Cosenza badge
Cosenza
COS
0
Casertana badge
Casertana
CAS
3
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The teams last met on 1 February 2026, when Cosenza hosted Casertana in Serie C and won 3-1. The reverse fixture that season, on 20 September 2025, finished 1-1. Across their five most recent meetings in all competitions, Cosenza have two wins to Casertana's one, with two draws.

Standings

Grp. C

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PotenzaPotenzaPOT
1310213518+1732
W
W
D
W
W
2
BariBariBAR
147521810+826
W
D
D
D
D
3
CataniaCataniaCAT
137152613+1322
W
L
W
L
W
4
ScafateseScafateseSCA
135622217+521
W
D
L
W
D
5
Audace CerignolaAudace CerignolaACE
136252015+520
L
W
L
W
W
6
MonopoliMonopoliMON
13553139+420
D
D
W
W
L
7
Inter U23Inter U23INT
136252220+220
W
L
W
D
L
8
CasertanaCasertanaCAS
135531715+220
W
L
D
D
W
9
SorrentoSorrentoSOR
136251615+120
L
L
D
D
L
10
AZ PicernoAZ PicernoPIC
146172423+119
L
D
W
W
L
11
CasaranoCasaranoCAS
145361822-418
W
L
D
W
L
12
CaveseCaveseCAV
134452322+116
D
L
L
W
D
13
Team AltamuraTeam AltamuraALT
134451319-616
D
W
D
W
L
14
GiuglianoGiuglianoGIU
135171729-1216
W
W
L
W
L
15
SalernitanaSalernitanaSAL
133641517-215
L
D
L
D
D
16
BarlettaBarlettaBAR
133641416-215
W
D
L
W
D
17
FoggiaFoggiaFOG
144371418-415
L
L
D
W
L
18
SavoiaSavoiaSAV
132651421-712
L
D
D
L
W
19
CosenzaCosenzaCOS
132471023-1310
D
W
D
L
W
20
CrotoneCrotoneCRO
131481221-91
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Serie C Group C, Cosenza sit nineteenth, while Casertana are eighth.

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