Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?
The Round of 16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is about to culminate.
The second legs of the first leg fixtures are set to be concluded. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.
Fixtures
|Team
|Team
|Leg 1
|Time (TH / LA / CA)
|Man City
|v
|Schalke
|Mar 13
|3:00 am
|Juventus
|v
|Atletico Madrid
|Mar 13
|3:00 am
|Bayern
|v
|Liverpool
|Mar 14
|3:00 am
|Barcelona
|v
|Lyon
|Mar 14
|3:00 am
Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia
Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:
1) Man City v Schalke 04
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
2) Juventus v Atletico Madrid
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
3) Bayern v Liverpool
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
4) Barcelona v Lyon
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here