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Serie B - Game Week 13 24 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Orogel Stadium-Dino Manuzzi

Cesena host Ascoli at the Dino Manuzzi in a Serie B meeting between two sides on different runs of form.

Alessandro Diamanti's hosts have regained their confidence. Cesena won 2-0 away to Verona last time out and have taken three wins from their past five games.

That run has put Cesena back on track and lifted them to eighth. Diamanti's side have also beaten Catanzaro and Empoli this season.

Francesco Tomei's Ascoli arrive in third place. They are unbeaten in five matches, though their latest result, a 2-2 draw with Vicenza, was their third straight draw.

Ascoli's attack remains among the most prolific, helped by a 6-1 away win at Catanzaro. Tomei's side have scored 11 goals in their last five league matches.

Cesena now have the chance to build on their win at Verona in front of their own fans. Ascoli, meanwhile, will look to stay near the top of the table.

The TV and live-stream options for the match are listed above.

Team news

Alessandro Diamanti's Cesena have yet to release a likely line-up or announce any unavailable or suspended players. Francesco Tomei's Ascoli have not indicated their starting XI, and no absences have been reported. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Cesena have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five league matches, scoring six goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Verona, following a 1-0 victory over Catanzaro. Their heaviest defeat was a 3-0 loss to Modena, while the other results were a 1-1 draw with Sudtirol and a 2-1 win over Empoli. Ascoli are unbeaten in five league matches, with two wins, three draws, 11 goals scored and four conceded. Their latest result was a 2-2 draw with Vicenza, preceded by a 1-1 draw at Palermo and a goalless draw with Arezzo. Before that, they beat Sampdoria 2-0 and Catanzaro 6-1 away from home.

Head-to-head record

The available data shows no recent meetings between Cesena and Ascoli, so there is no recent head-to-head record to report.

League standings

Ascoli are third in the Serie B table, while Cesena are eighth. The visitors will look to stay near the top, with the hosts aiming to close the gap to the leading places.