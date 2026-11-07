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Serie C - Game Week 13 8 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Sky Sport and NOW will show Catania v Sorrento live. You can watch on TV or via live stream.

At the Massimino, Catania host Sorrento in Serie C Group C. Just one place separates them in the table, with important points at stake for both sides.

Catania arrive on the back of a mixed run. They beat Giugliano 6-0 and Team Altamura 3-0 before a 1-0 defeat to Audace Cerignola in the most recent round halted their push towards the play-off places.

For Sorrento, results have been inconsistent. The Campanian side have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five outings. A 2-1 defeat to Team Altamura last time out complicated their plans to establish themselves among the top teams.

Off the pitch, Catania have acquired the historic Calcio Catania trademark. Owner Ross Pelligra strongly backed the move, which symbolically closes a chapter opened by the bankruptcy in 2021. Enthusiasm around the team remains high despite the recent setback.

Third in the table, Sorrento cannot afford another setback if they want to stay in touch with the leading positions. An away win at the Massimino would send a signal, but fifth-placed Catania are pushing hard in front of their own supporters.

Sky Sport has the TV coverage, while NOW carries the live stream.

Team news

No official information is available yet on Catania's injuries, suspensions or probable line-up. Squad updates are expected in the hours before kick-off.

Sorrento have likewise confirmed no details on player availability or absences. The latest team news for both sides is expected shortly before the match.

Form

Catania have three wins and two defeats from their last five Serie C matches. A 1-0 defeat to Audace Cerignola in the last round ended a positive run. Before that, they had beaten Giugliano 6-0 and Team Altamura 3-0 away, while their only other defeat in that period was a 2-1 loss to Potenza. Across those five games, Catania scored twelve goals and conceded four.

In their last five outings, Sorrento have one win, two draws and two defeats. They lost 2-1 to Team Altamura in the last round after drawing 1-1 with Inter U23 and 0-0 with Casertana. Their most recent win was a 2-0 victory over Casarano. Across those five matches, Sorrento scored six goals and conceded seven.

Previous meetings

Sorrento won the most recent meeting 3-1 at home in Serie C on 31 January 2026. They have three wins from the last five meetings, alongside a 4-0 defeat at the Massimino in December 2024 and two 0-0 draws. The teams have scored a combined seventeen goals across those five matches.

League table

In Serie C Group C, Catania are fifth and Sorrento are fourth, with just one point between them.