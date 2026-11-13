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Serie C
team-logoCasarano
team-logoAZ Picerno
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Casarano v AZ Picerno live today: who is showing the match on TV and streaming it live?

Casarano vs AZ Picerno
Casarano
AZ Picerno
Serie C

How to watch the Serie C match between Casarano and AZ Picerno, including kick-off time and team news

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Serie C - Game Week 14

NOW and Sky Go Italia show Casarano-AZ Picerno live. The available TV and live-stream channels are listed below.

In Serie C Group C, Casarano host AZ Picerno with both sides seeking points for different but equally urgent reasons.

A 1-0 defeat against Casertana ended the positive run Casarano had built with a 0-1 away win at Crotone. The side from Puglia sit 17th and need to find consistency in front of their home supporters.

Tenth in the table, AZ Picerno arrive in more encouraging form. The side from Basilicata drew 1-1 against Bari last time out, having beaten Salernitana 3-0 and won 1-2 away at Cavese.

Casarano have conceded ten goals in their last five matches, and their defence remains their biggest concern. Picerno have scored nine over the same period, showing attacking spark.

When these sides have met recently, results have often been decided by the narrowest of margins. Casarano must defend their home ground against opponents capable of causing problems in what could be an open match.

Below are the TV and live-stream details for Casarano-AZ Picerno.

Team news

Casarano have yet to provide official information on injuries, suspensions or probable line-ups. Squad updates are due in the hours before kick-off.

For AZ Picerno, no official information has emerged on the squad's condition or absences. The latest line-up news for both teams will be available shortly before kick-off.

Recent form

CAS

CAS - Form

SAL
D0-0
CAV
L5-2
CRO
W0-1
FOG
D2-2
CAS
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PIC

PIC - Form

COS
L1-2
BAR
L1-0
SAL
W3-0
CAV
W1-2
BAR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Across their last five Serie C matches, Casarano have one win, two draws and two defeats, scoring five goals and conceding ten. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat against Casertana, ending the positive spell built on a 0-1 away win at Crotone. A heavy 5-2 defeat against Cavese remains their worst result of the period and underlines their defensive frailty.

AZ Picerno have two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five outings, scoring nine goals and conceding ten. The side from Basilicata drew 1-1 against Bari last time out, following a 1-2 away win at Cavese and a 3-0 win over Salernitana. Their two defeats in that period came against Barletta, 1-0, and Cosenza, 1-2.

Head-to-head

Head to Head

CasaranoDrawAZ Picerno
1
2
2
Serie C
Casarano badge
Casarano
CAS
2
AZ Picerno badge
AZ Picerno
PIC
2
FT
Serie C
AZ Picerno badge
AZ Picerno
PIC
1
Casarano badge
Casarano
CAS
2
FT
Serie D
AZ Picerno badge
AZ Picerno
PIC
1
Casarano badge
Casarano
CAS
0
FT
Serie D
AZ Picerno badge
AZ Picerno
PIC
2
Casarano badge
Casarano
CAS
2
FT
Serie D
Casarano badge
Casarano
CAS
0
AZ Picerno badge
AZ Picerno
PIC
1
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

On 24 January 2026, Casarano hosted AZ Picerno in Serie C and drew 2-2. Before that, in September 2025, Picerno won 1-2 at home against Casarano, also in Serie C. Across the five available previous meetings, Picerno have two wins and Casarano one, with two draws.

League table

Grp. C

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PotenzaPotenzaPOT
1310213518+1732
W
W
D
W
W
2
BariBariBAR
13652169+723
D
D
D
D
W
3
CataniaCataniaCAT
137152613+1322
W
L
W
L
W
4
ScafateseScafateseSCA
135622217+521
W
D
L
W
D
5
Audace CerignolaAudace CerignolaACE
136252015+520
L
W
L
W
W
6
MonopoliMonopoliMON
13553139+420
D
D
W
W
L
7
Inter U23Inter U23INT
136252220+220
W
L
W
D
L
8
CasertanaCasertanaCAS
135531715+220
W
L
D
D
W
9
SorrentoSorrentoSOR
136251615+120
L
L
D
D
L
10
AZ PicernoAZ PicernoPIC
136162320+319
D
W
W
L
L
11
CaveseCaveseCAV
134452322+116
D
L
L
W
D
12
Team AltamuraTeam AltamuraALT
134451319-616
D
W
D
W
L
13
GiuglianoGiuglianoGIU
135171729-1216
W
W
L
W
L
14
SalernitanaSalernitanaSAL
133641517-215
L
D
L
D
D
15
BarlettaBarlettaBAR
133641416-215
W
D
L
W
D
16
FoggiaFoggiaFOG
134361316-315
L
D
W
L
L
17
CasaranoCasaranoCAS
134361521-615
L
D
W
L
D
18
SavoiaSavoiaSAV
132651421-712
L
D
D
L
W
19
CosenzaCosenzaCOS
132471023-1310
D
W
D
L
W
20
CrotoneCrotoneCRO
131481221-91
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Serie C Group C, Casarano sit 17th, while AZ Picerno are tenth.

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