Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from a different part of the world where geographical restrictions might apply? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

Serie C - Game Week 14 14 Nov 2026 - 08:30

NOW and Sky Go Italia show Casarano-AZ Picerno live. The available TV and live-stream channels are listed below.

In Serie C Group C, Casarano host AZ Picerno with both sides seeking points for different but equally urgent reasons.

A 1-0 defeat against Casertana ended the positive run Casarano had built with a 0-1 away win at Crotone. The side from Puglia sit 17th and need to find consistency in front of their home supporters.

Tenth in the table, AZ Picerno arrive in more encouraging form. The side from Basilicata drew 1-1 against Bari last time out, having beaten Salernitana 3-0 and won 1-2 away at Cavese.

Casarano have conceded ten goals in their last five matches, and their defence remains their biggest concern. Picerno have scored nine over the same period, showing attacking spark.

When these sides have met recently, results have often been decided by the narrowest of margins. Casarano must defend their home ground against opponents capable of causing problems in what could be an open match.

Below are the TV and live-stream details for Casarano-AZ Picerno.

Team news

Casarano have yet to provide official information on injuries, suspensions or probable line-ups. Squad updates are due in the hours before kick-off.

For AZ Picerno, no official information has emerged on the squad's condition or absences. The latest line-up news for both teams will be available shortly before kick-off.

Recent form

Across their last five Serie C matches, Casarano have one win, two draws and two defeats, scoring five goals and conceding ten. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat against Casertana, ending the positive spell built on a 0-1 away win at Crotone. A heavy 5-2 defeat against Cavese remains their worst result of the period and underlines their defensive frailty.

AZ Picerno have two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five outings, scoring nine goals and conceding ten. The side from Basilicata drew 1-1 against Bari last time out, following a 1-2 away win at Cavese and a 3-0 win over Salernitana. Their two defeats in that period came against Barletta, 1-0, and Cosenza, 1-2.

Head-to-head

On 24 January 2026, Casarano hosted AZ Picerno in Serie C and drew 2-2. Before that, in September 2025, Picerno won 1-2 at home against Casarano, also in Serie C. Across the five available previous meetings, Picerno have two wins and Casarano one, with two draws.

League table

In Serie C Group C, Casarano sit 17th, while AZ Picerno are tenth.