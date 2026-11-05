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Braunschweig vs. Energie Cottbus: kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11 6 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Eintracht Stadion

Eintracht Braunschweig host Energie Cottbus at the Eintracht Stadion in a 2. Bundesliga clash. Both clubs sit in the bottom third of the table and need points to pull clear of the danger zone.

After a mixed run, Braunschweig sit 15th. Lars Kornetka's side have won only two of their last five competitive matches and most recently lost 3-1 to Arminia Bielefeld.

Energie Cottbus arrive in 14th place, one spot ahead of the hosts. Coach Claus-Dieter Wollitz and his team have struggled for results, with the side from Lusatia taking just three points from their last five matches.

In their most recent league match, Cottbus drew 1-1 with FC Heidenheim. Wollitz must now prepare his side for opponents who, despite their own poor form, are difficult to face at the Eintracht Stadion.

Three points would give either side valuable breathing room in the relegation battle as the season continues.

Below, you'll find details on how to watch the match live.

Braunschweig and Energie Cottbus: recent form

Eintracht Braunschweig have two wins and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent league game ended in a 3-1 defeat against Arminia Bielefeld. Before that, they won 2-0 away at Hannover 96 and 1-0 at home to Holstein Kiel. Braunschweig scored four goals and conceded seven over those five matches.

Without a win in their last five competitive matches, Energie Cottbus have drawn three and lost two. Their most recent game ended in a 1-2 defeat against VfL Bochum, after a 1-1 draw with FC Heidenheim. Cottbus scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Braunschweig vs. Energie Cottbus: line-ups

Braunschweig vs. Energie Cottbus: form

Braunschweig vs. Energie Cottbus: head-to-head record

Braunschweig vs. Energie Cottbus: the tables