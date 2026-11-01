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Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off time

DFB Pokal Frauen - 1/8 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen kick off on 01.11.2026 at 15:00.

Watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen live today: TV and streaming details

WOW will broadcast the Women's DFB Cup match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen live. All live-streaming options are listed below.

How have Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen been performing?

Bayern Munich head into this cup match with four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches. They most recently won 1-5 away to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, having beaten VfB Stuttgart 5-0 before that. In the Women's Champions League, they drew 2-2 with Real Madrid Femenino and won 3-0 away to Benfica. Bayern scored 16 goals and conceded three across those five matches.

With three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive matches, Bayer Leverkusen arrive on the back of a 0-2 home defeat to Nuremberg in the Bundesliga. Before that, they beat Werder Bremen 3-2 and won 1-2 in Freiburg. Leverkusen scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Line-ups

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Form

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Head-to-head record

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: The tables