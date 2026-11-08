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Serie C
team-logoAZ Picerno
team-logoBari
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch AZ Picerno v Bari live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

AZ Picerno vs Bari
AZ Picerno
Bari
Serie C

How to watch the Serie C match between AZ Picerno and Bari, with kick-off time and team news

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Serie C - Game Week 13

Sky Sport will show AZ Picerno-Bari live on TV, while NOW will stream the match. The available channels are listed below.

In Serie C Group C, AZ Picerno host Bari with the two sides chasing very different goals this season and heading into the match in contrasting form.

Three defeats in their last five league games put pressure on the Lucanian side. A 3-0 win over Salernitana and, more recently, a 2-1 victory away to Cavese have given them breathing space, but Picerno know every point counts as they try to move away from the danger zone.

Second in the table, Bari have been steady but have drawn their last three matches. They drew 1-1 with Scafatese and Casertana before sharing the points with Crotone in a 0-0 draw. Top spot remains within reach, though they have yet to put together a consistent run of wins.

At home, Picerno must show courage against opponents with the ambition and quality to push for direct promotion. Bari need to return to winning ways to avoid losing further ground.

You can find the TV and live-stream details for AZ Picerno-Bari above.

Team news

AZ Picerno have yet to provide official information on injuries, suspensions or likely starters. The club will provide any updates on the manager's available squad closer to kick-off.

For Bari, there is also no official word on the squad's condition, absentees or players one booking away from suspension. The latest team news for both sides will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

PIC

PIC - Form

POT
L4-2
COS
L1-2
BAR
L1-0
SAL
W3-0
CAV
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BAR

BAR - Form

SAL
L2-1
GIU
W2-0
CRO
D0-0
CAS
D1-1
SCA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AZ Picerno have won two and lost three of their last five Serie C matches. Most recently, they beat Cavese 2-1 away after a 3-0 win over Salernitana. Before those victories, the Lucanian side lost 1-0 to Barletta, 2-1 to Cosenza and 4-2 to Potenza. Picerno scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Over their last five outings, Bari have one win, three draws and one defeat. They drew 1-1 with Scafatese after a 1-1 draw with Casertana and a 0-0 draw against Crotone. Their only win in that spell was a 2-0 victory over Giugliano, while their sole defeat came against Salernitana, who beat them 2-1. Bari scored four goals and conceded four in those five matches.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

AZ PicernoDrawBari
0
1
4
Serie C
Bari badge
Bari
BAR
1
AZ Picerno badge
AZ Picerno
PIC
0
FT
Serie C
AZ Picerno badge
AZ Picerno
PIC
0
Bari badge
Bari
BAR
1
FT
Serie C
Bari badge
Bari
BAR
3
AZ Picerno badge
AZ Picerno
PIC
0
FT
Serie C
AZ Picerno badge
AZ Picerno
PIC
0
Bari badge
Bari
BAR
1
FT
Serie D
Bari badge
Bari
BAR
0
AZ Picerno badge
AZ Picerno
PIC
0
FT
0Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored0/5

Bari won the most recent meeting 1-0 at home in Serie C in February 2022. Of the five previous meetings available, Bari won four and AZ Picerno won none. The only draw was a 0-0 result in Serie D in May 2019. Bari also won 0-1 away in September 2021.

League table

Grp. C

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PotenzaPotenzaPOT
1310213518+1732
W
W
D
W
W
2
CataniaCataniaCAT
137152613+1322
W
L
W
L
W
3
BariBariBAR
12642158+722
D
D
D
W
L
4
ScafateseScafateseSCA
135622217+521
W
D
L
W
D
5
Audace CerignolaAudace CerignolaACE
136252015+520
L
W
L
W
W
6
MonopoliMonopoliMON
13553139+420
D
D
W
W
L
7
Inter U23Inter U23INT
136252220+220
W
L
W
D
L
8
CasertanaCasertanaCAS
135531715+220
W
L
D
D
W
9
SorrentoSorrentoSOR
136251615+120
L
L
D
D
L
10
AZ PicernoAZ PicernoPIC
126062219+318
W
W
L
L
L
11
GiuglianoGiuglianoGIU
135171729-1216
W
W
L
W
L
12
CaveseCaveseCAV
124352120+115
L
L
W
D
W
13
SalernitanaSalernitanaSAL
133641517-215
L
D
L
D
D
14
FoggiaFoggiaFOG
124351315-215
D
W
L
L
W
15
CasaranoCasaranoCAS
134361521-615
L
D
W
L
D
16
Team AltamuraTeam AltamuraALT
124351117-615
W
D
W
L
D
17
BarlettaBarlettaBAR
122641316-312
D
L
W
D
L
18
SavoiaSavoiaSAV
132651421-712
L
D
D
L
W
19
CosenzaCosenzaCOS
132471023-1310
D
W
D
L
W
20
CrotoneCrotoneCRO
131481221-91
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Serie C Group C, AZ Picerno are seventh and Bari are second.

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