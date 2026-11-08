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Serie C - Game Week 13 9 Nov 2026 - 14:45

Sky Sport will show AZ Picerno-Bari live on TV, while NOW will stream the match. The available channels are listed below.

In Serie C Group C, AZ Picerno host Bari with the two sides chasing very different goals this season and heading into the match in contrasting form.

Three defeats in their last five league games put pressure on the Lucanian side. A 3-0 win over Salernitana and, more recently, a 2-1 victory away to Cavese have given them breathing space, but Picerno know every point counts as they try to move away from the danger zone.

Second in the table, Bari have been steady but have drawn their last three matches. They drew 1-1 with Scafatese and Casertana before sharing the points with Crotone in a 0-0 draw. Top spot remains within reach, though they have yet to put together a consistent run of wins.

At home, Picerno must show courage against opponents with the ambition and quality to push for direct promotion. Bari need to return to winning ways to avoid losing further ground.

You can find the TV and live-stream details for AZ Picerno-Bari above.

Team news

AZ Picerno have yet to provide official information on injuries, suspensions or likely starters. The club will provide any updates on the manager's available squad closer to kick-off.

For Bari, there is also no official word on the squad's condition, absentees or players one booking away from suspension. The latest team news for both sides will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

AZ Picerno have won two and lost three of their last five Serie C matches. Most recently, they beat Cavese 2-1 away after a 3-0 win over Salernitana. Before those victories, the Lucanian side lost 1-0 to Barletta, 2-1 to Cosenza and 4-2 to Potenza. Picerno scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Over their last five outings, Bari have one win, three draws and one defeat. They drew 1-1 with Scafatese after a 1-1 draw with Casertana and a 0-0 draw against Crotone. Their only win in that spell was a 2-0 victory over Giugliano, while their sole defeat came against Salernitana, who beat them 2-1. Bari scored four goals and conceded four in those five matches.

Previous meetings

Bari won the most recent meeting 1-0 at home in Serie C in February 2022. Of the five previous meetings available, Bari won four and AZ Picerno won none. The only draw was a 0-0 result in Serie D in May 2019. Bari also won 0-1 away in September 2021.

League table

In Serie C Group C, AZ Picerno are seventh and Bari are second.