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Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich kick off at 21:00 on 03.11.2026.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich live on TV and online

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich live.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich: Recent results

Atletico Madrid go into the match with four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches. Diego Simeone's side have scored ten goals and conceded only two in that run. Most recently, they drew 1-1 away to VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League after beating Espanyol 1-0 in LaLiga. Their results also include a 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have three wins and two draws from their last five matches. They have scored 14 goals and conceded seven. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Before that, they beat Magdeburg 6-1 in the DFB Cup and RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga.

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Line-ups

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Form

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Head-to-head record

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: The tables