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Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 New Balance Arena

Sky Sport will broadcast Atalanta v Kairat Almaty live, with streaming available on NOW. Here's how to follow the match.

Back at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Atalanta face Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Conference League. Maurizio Sarri needs answers after an underwhelming run of league form.

A heavy 3-0 defeat to Parma in their last Serie A match has left Atalanta low on confidence and further complicated their league position. The Bergamo side sit 15th in their Conference League group.

Managed by Rafael Urazbakhtin, Kazakh side Kairat Almaty are also struggling for form. They sit 31st in the Conference League standings and arrive in Bergamo after inconsistent results in Europe and their domestic league.

A home win could restore confidence around Atalanta and lift them in the European standings. Sarri needs his side to find solidity and consistent results.

Find out where to watch the match live on TV and via streaming below.

Team news

Atalanta have yet to release official information on unavailable players or likely starters, with further updates expected closer to kick-off. Maurizio Sarri must make his selections with the recent demanding schedule across Serie A and European competitions in mind.

For Kairat Almaty, Rafael Urazbakhtin is in charge, but details of the Kazakh side's likely line-up, injuries and suspensions are not yet available. Updates will follow when that information becomes available.

Form

Atalanta have no wins, two draws and three defeats from their last five outings. Most recently, they lost 3-0 at home to Parma in Serie A. Before that, the Bergamo side drew 2-2 with Fiorentina and 4-4 with Frosinone, a match that exposed their defensive problems. Across those five games, Atalanta have scored nine goals and conceded 12.

With one win, three draws and one defeat in their last five games, Kairat Almaty have a more balanced record. Their latest outing brought a 1-1 league draw against FC Altai Oskemen. A 5-1 loss to Panathinaikos in the Conference League was their heaviest defeat in that period. Overall, the Kazakh side have scored ten goals and conceded ten in those five matches.

Previous meetings

No data is available on previous meetings between Atalanta and Kairat Almaty. Further information will follow when it becomes available.

Standings

Atalanta are currently 15th in the Conference League, while Kairat Almaty sit 31st in the competition's overall standings.