Asante Kotoko’s counterattack against Bibiani Goal Stars in the Ghana Premier League proved to be too entertaining for the assistant referee, who became so engrossed in the game, he ended up closer to the penalty area than the touchline.

As Asante Kotoko scored their first of five goals against Bibiani Gold Stars, the assistant referee resembled more of a full-back than a match official, as looked like he was making a decent overlapping run.

The role of a referee's assistant can often be a lonely one, being a rather invisible figure until you make an unpopular decision, so perhaps we can’t blame him for accidentally getting his moment in the limelight.

Watch the hilarious footage below

Further Reading