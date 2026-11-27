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Serie B - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Cino e Lillo Del Duca

Ascoli host Virtus Entella at the Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca in Serie B. Francesco Tomei's side and Andrea Chiappella's visitors both have plenty at stake, though for different reasons.

Fifth-placed Ascoli need a response after losing 5-1 away to Cesena last time out. That defeat ended their five-match unbeaten run.

Before the Cesena defeat, Tomei's side had drawn 2-2 with Vicenza, 1-1 with Palermo and 0-0 with Arezzo. Those three successive draws, preceded by a 2-0 win over Sampdoria, had kept Ascoli near the top of the table.

Virtus Entella are 15th but have found some breathing room. Chiappella's side beat Hellas Verona 2-1 last time out, claiming their first win after a difficult spell.

That win followed three straight defeats against Carrarese, Modena and Sampdoria. Before those losses, Entella had drawn 1-1 with Avellino.

Ascoli can respond in front of their own fans. Entella have a chance to back up their win over Verona away from home.

Read on for the match's TV and live-stream information.

Team news

Francesco Tomei has yet to name Ascoli's likely line-up, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported. Virtus Entella's Andrea Chiappella has not named a starting XI either, with no absences reported. More updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Ascoli have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five Serie B games. They lost 5-1 at Cesena most recently, after drawing 2-2 with Vicenza and 1-1 with Palermo. A 0-0 draw against Arezzo and a 2-0 win over Sampdoria complete that run, in which Ascoli have scored six goals and conceded eight. Virtus Entella have won once, drawn once and lost three times. Their latest result was a 2-1 win over Verona, following a 1-0 defeat to Carrarese and 2-0 defeats to Modena and Sampdoria. Entella have scored three goals and conceded seven in total.

Head-to-head record

Virtus Entella won the most recent meeting 1-0 away to Ascoli in Serie C on 12 January 2025. Entella have three wins and two draws from the five meetings on record, while Ascoli have never won. Entella have scored seven goals to Ascoli's two.

Standings

Ascoli are fifth in Serie B, while Virtus Entella are 15th.