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Serie B - Game Week 11 6 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Cino e Lillo Del Duca

DAZN and LaB Channel, the platforms that hold the rights to Serie B for 2026/27, will show Ascoli-Palermo live. The available channels are listed below.

At Ascoli's Cino e Lillo Del Duca, Francesco Tomei's side welcome Filippo Inzaghi's Palermo for one of the biggest clashes of this Serie B matchday. The league leaders face a team seeking consistency.

Palermo arrive in Ascoli top of the table and in form. Four wins in their last five league matches, with only a 3-3 draw at Pisa, show how firmly Inzaghi's team have established their identity.

Among Palermo's standout players is Dominic Vavassori, a young forward born in 2005 who arrived from Atalanta in the summer. He has earned a regular place in the starting XI, and his performances have attracted attention at national level too.

Third in the table, Ascoli have had a less convincing spell, recording one draw and two wins in their last five. A 0-0 draw against Arezzo last time out ended a positive run that included an emphatic 6-1 win over Catanzaro.

Tomei knows Ascoli must improve on their recent outings against the league leaders. For Inzaghi, the trip offers a chance to show Palermo's place at the top is no accident.

Here's how to watch Ascoli-Palermo live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Francesco Tomei has yet to announce Ascoli's official line-up. There are no updates on injuries or suspensions, with the latest squad news expected close to kick-off.

For Palermo, Filippo Inzaghi has not revealed his selections for the away match. The club have made no official announcements about absentees or players one booking away from suspension, and Inzaghi will settle on a probable line-up in the hours before the match.

Recent form

Ascoli are unbeaten in their last five Serie B matches, with two wins and three draws. Most recently, they drew 0-0 against Arezzo after a 2-0 win over Sampdoria and an emphatic 6-1 victory over Catanzaro. They have scored nine goals and conceded two in that period.

Four wins and a draw make up Palermo's last five league results. They beat LR Vicenza 3-1 in their most recent match, following a 3-3 draw against Pisa. Inzaghi's side have scored twelve goals and conceded ten in that period, with an attack that keeps producing.

Head-to-head record

Palermo drew 2-2 at home to Ascoli on 5 May 2024 in the teams' most recent Serie B meeting. Across the last five available meetings, Palermo have won three times, Ascoli once, and the other ended in a draw. The Sicilians also won away at Ascoli in September 2023 and January 2023, by 0-1 and 1-2 respectively.

League table

Top-of-the-table Palermo face third-placed Ascoli at the Del Duca in a direct contest between two teams aiming for promotion.