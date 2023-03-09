WATCH: Antony rediscovers Ajax identity with brilliant curled strike for Man Utd vs Real Betis

Antony put Manchester United back in front against Real Betis on Thursday with a magnificent curling effort from the edge of the box.

Rashford made it 1-0 early on

Perez drew level with first Betis goal

Antony put United back in front with fine strike

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian picked up the ball up from Bruno Fernandes on the corner of the box and immediately looked to cut inside. Betis full-back Abner Vinicius elected not to show him down the line, however, and Antony took full advantage. The United winger picked his spot and swept home a delightful effort well out of the reach of Claudio Bravo and into the top corner, to make it 2-1 just seven minutes into the second half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's one-goal advantage soon became two as Bruno Fernandes headed home from close range off Luke Shaw's corner to make it 3-1 on the night. Marcus Rashford had opened the scoring within just six minutes before Ayoze Perez's equaliser was allowed to stand despite a questionable handball in the build-up.

WHAT NEXT? A win on Thursday would not only put United in control of the tie, but would show a perfect response from Erik ten hag's side after their 7-0 mauling at rivals Liverpool on Sunday. The Dutchman will lead his side out at home to Southampton on Sunday.