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Serie C - Game Week 15 22 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Sky Sport and NOW will show Alcione Milano vs Ospitaletto live. Here's how to follow the match on TV and online.

Alcione Milano host Ospitaletto in Serie C Group A, with both sides looking for points to strengthen their positions in the table.

Three defeats in their last five matches have checked Alcione's ambitions. The Milan side need more consistent results in front of their home supporters.

Arzignano Valchiampo handed them their latest setback, a 3-2 defeat. Alcione have shown they can score, but they still need to tighten up defensively.

Ospitaletto arrive in Milan with two consecutive wins behind them, including a 1-0 victory over Dolomiti Bellunesi in the last round.

The visitors sit fourth after a positive season so far. Their trip to Milan will test Ospitaletto's ambitions.

The TV channels and live-streaming options for the match are detailed below.

Team news

There is no official information yet on Alcione Milano's injuries, suspensions or probable line-ups. Team selection details will follow closer to kick-off.

Ospitaletto have likewise released no confirmed news on player availability, absences or their expected starting XI. Further updates will follow when available.

Recent form

Alcione Milano have two wins, no draws and three defeats from their last five Serie C matches. Most recently, they lost 3-2 at home to Arzignano Valchiampo after a 0-1 defeat to Lumezzane. Their positive results include an emphatic 4-1 win over Desenzano. Across those five matches, Alcione have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Ospitaletto have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five outings. They arrive on the back of consecutive wins, 1-0 against Dolomiti Bellunesi and 0-1 away to Desenzano. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Trento and lost to Pro Vercelli and Pergolettese. They have scored four goals and conceded six over that run.

Previous meetings

Alcione Milano and Ospitaletto last met on 11 February 2026, sharing the points in a 0-0 Serie C draw. In their two recorded meetings, Ospitaletto also claimed a 0-1 away win in September 2025. Alcione have yet to beat them.

League table

Alcione Milano are currently eighth in Serie C Group A, while Ospitaletto are fourth.