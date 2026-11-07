Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere you might encounter geo-blocks? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.
ExpressVPN
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
- Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.
- Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.
Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: kick-off time
Alanyaspor host third-placed Trabzonspor in the Süper Lig at GAIN Park Stadyumu in Alanya. Trabzonspor are looking to bounce back from a Conference League setback.
Just one win in their last five competitive matches has left Joao Pereira's Alanyaspor struggling, and that came in a cup match against lower-division opposition. Their latest league outing ended in a heavy 0-5 defeat against Gençlerbirliği.
Trabzonspor sit third in the Süper Lig, but Thursday's 0-1 home defeat against Freiburg in the Conference League ended an impressive winning streak.
After the Freiburg match, captain Mohamed Salah was self-critical and called for unity. Coach Thomas Reis stressed that his team had responded well in the second half, but they could not prevent defeat.
This away trip gives Trabzonspor a chance to put that defeat behind them and consolidate their position close to the top of the table. Broadcast information is below.
Talking points this week: what has been happening at Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor?
Across their last five competitive matches, Alanyaspor have one win, one draw and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a heavy 0-5 home defeat against Gençlerbirliği in the Süper Lig. Before that, they lost 1-2 against Kocaelispor and 0-3 against Fenerbahçe. Alanyaspor scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.
Trabzonspor have four wins and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 0-1 against Freiburg in the Conference League. Before that came a 2-0 win against Gaziantep FK and a 3-4 defeat away to Rizespor. Trabzonspor scored nine goals and conceded five in those five matches.
Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: line-ups
Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor Probable lineups
Manager
- J. Pereira
Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: form
Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: head-to-head record
Head to Head
Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: the tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|11
|9
|1
|1
|25
|12
|+13
|28
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|11
|7
|2
|2
|25
|13
|+12
|23
L
W
W
W
D
|3
|10
|7
|1
|2
|24
|8
|+16
|22
W
W
W
W
W
|4
|11
|5
|5
|1
|17
|11
|+6
|20
W
D
W
W
L
|5
|10
|6
|1
|3
|20
|12
|+8
|19
D
W
L
W
L
|6
|11
|6
|1
|4
|13
|9
|+4
|19
W
D
W
L
L
|7
|10
|5
|1
|4
|24
|10
|+14
|16
L
L
W
W
W
|8
|10
|5
|1
|4
|21
|16
|+5
|16
W
L
W
W
L
|9
|11
|4
|4
|3
|22
|18
|+4
|16
D
W
W
W
W
|10
|11
|4
|3
|4
|18
|17
|+1
|15
D
W
L
W
D
|11
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|15
|-6
|14
L
W
W
D
W
|12
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|16
|-7
|12
L
L
L
D
W
|13
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|15
|-4
|11
D
L
L
L
D
|14
|10
|3
|2
|5
|12
|18
|-6
|11
W
L
L
D
L
|15
|11
|2
|2
|7
|6
|14
|-8
|8
L
L
W
L
D
|16
|11
|2
|2
|7
|9
|19
|-10
|8
L
L
L
L
L
|17
|11
|2
|1
|8
|11
|26
|-15
|7
W
L
L
L
L
|18
|11
|1
|0
|10
|3
|30
|-27
|3
L
L
L
L
L