The death of Jesús de Miguel, the Tenerife striker, has reopened the debate over the possible legal responsibility of Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono. The two collided violently during their sides' meeting in the Spanish second division, and the striker suffered a severe injury before his club announced his death on Tuesday morning.

Tenerife confirmed the player's death in an official statement. The club expressed its deep sorrow and offered condolences to his family and loved ones, while asking that the family's privacy be respected in these painful circumstances.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the death raises the stakes of the legal questions around the incident. The matter may shift from examining responsibility for a sporting injury to the possible consideration of involuntary manslaughter, should the investigation establish that the goalkeeper's challenge exceeded the limits of the risks acceptable in playing football and constituted gross negligence that directly caused the striker's death.

Article 142 of the Spanish penal code punishes anyone who causes a person's death through gross negligence with imprisonment of between one and four years. A death resulting from less serious negligence carries a fine of between three and 18 months.

De Miguel's death does not automatically convict the Andorra goalkeeper or establish his criminal responsibility. The competent authorities must determine the nature of the challenge and its circumstances, and whether the goalkeeper breached the rules of play in a manner that exceeded the usual errors and inherent risks of football.

Investigators must also prove a direct causal relationship between the collision and the death, based on medical reports, video evidence and technical assessments.

Several elements may decide the case. They include reviewing recordings of the match to determine the position of the ball at the moment of the challenge, the manner in which the goalkeeper lunged towards the striker, and whether he could have avoided the collision, as well as the use of experts to assess the severity of the foul and its connection to the outcome.

The red card Owono received does not represent a criminal conviction, and the sporting sanction does not prevent a separate judicial process if the indicators warrant an investigation. The severity of the challenge or the tragic outcome alone are not enough to prove that a crime was committed.

Medical reports and the investigation into the circumstances of the death are expected to play a decisive role. They will determine whether the incident falls within the usual sporting risks, or whether it went beyond that to conduct involving criminal negligence that warrants accountability before the Spanish judiciary.