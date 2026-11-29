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Serie C - Game Week 16 30 Nov 2026 - 14:45

Reggiana host Ostia Mare in Serie C Group B, with the hosts in the upper half of the table and the visitors battling near the bottom.

Two straight draws have followed Reggiana's 4-3 defeat to Atalanta U23. They drew 0-0 away at Livorno before a 1-1 result against Forlì.

Reggiana sit seventh in the group. Their 2-0 win over Sambenedettese at the end of October remains their only victory in five matches.

Ostia Mare sit 18th after a difficult spell. A 2-2 draw against Guidonia Montecelio was followed by a 0-0 result with Atalanta U23 in their last match.

Defeats in early November and October still weigh on the visitors: 4-0 against Spezia, 1-0 against Livorno and 2-1 against Vado. They now hope to build on two straight matches without defeat.

The sides are some way apart in the table, but both need points and a boost in confidence. Here is the kick-off time and how to watch on TV or via live stream.

Team news

There is no information yet on Reggiana's manager, likely line-up, injuries or suspensions. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

No information is available on Ostia Mare's absentees or starting XI either. We will add updates as soon as they are confirmed.

Recent form

Reggiana have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five Serie C matches. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw with Forlì after a 0-0 draw against Livorno. The 2-0 victory over Sambenedettese is their only win in that spell. They also lost 4-3 to Atalanta U23 and 2-0 to Grosseto, scoring seven goals and conceding nine across the five games.

Ostia Mare have no wins over the same period, with two draws and three defeats. They followed a 2-2 draw against Guidonia Montecelio with a 0-0 result against Atalanta U23. The 4-0 defeat to Spezia stands out. Overall, they have scored five goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-head record

No data is available on recent meetings between Reggiana and Ostia Mare, so there is no head-to-head record to compare.

League table

Reggiana sit seventh in Serie C Group B, while Ostia Mare are 18th.