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Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Cepheus Park Randers

Aarhus GF and Braga kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

How to watch Aarhus GF vs. Braga live on TV and online

Aarhus GF and Braga: Recent form

Across their last five competitive matches, Aarhus GF have won two, drawn two and lost one. They most recently lost 2-0 to Bröndby IF in the Superliga, having beaten Viborg 2-1 in their previous match. In the Conference League, Aarhus drew 1-1 with Egnatia. They scored seven goals and conceded five over those five matches.

Braga's last five matches include two wins and one defeat, although one match was recorded as a defeat despite finishing 2-2, possibly after a penalty shootout or something similar. Most recently, they beat Famalicao 3-0 in Liga Portugal. In the Conference League, Braga won 2-0 away to KAA Gent.

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Line-ups

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Form

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Head-to-head record

Aarhus GF vs. Braga: The tables