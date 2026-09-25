Was Mourinho right? Vinicius forgets about football and becomes a subject of ridicule

Vinícius Júnior did not need any new enemies, but he handed them to himself on a golden platter. On a night that was supposed to showcase Brazil's revival under Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's leading star became the number one trend for ridicule instead. Had José Mourinho seen it, he would simply have shaken his head and said: "I told you so."

The news spread like lightning on Friday evening, after Brazil's disappointing 1-1 friendly draw against Australia. But the result was not the story. The story was Vinícius.

An unbelievable moment

In the 78th minute, Vinícius collected an easy ball on the edge of the penalty area with the goal in front of him. Then he stumbled over it, lost his balance and fell in comical fashion, without a single challenge from a defender. A clear-cut attack fizzled out in a manner unworthy of an amateur, let alone a Ballon d'Or contender.

Social media users could not believe what they had seen. Within minutes, "X" filled with thousands of comments, all agreeing on one phrase that became a hashtag: "He has forgotten how to play football."

One fan wrote: "Vinícius has forgotten how to play football", while another commented: "It's really frightening to see the state of Vinícius after renewing his contract", a direct reference to the huge deal he signed with Real Madrid last 6 August that runs until 2032.









That was not the only moment. In the first half, Vinícius produced another incident no less bad, failing to control a simple ball and letting it roll out for a throw-in as his teammates looked on in astonishment. Fans circulated both clips together under the title "The Complete Collapse".

A crisis of confidence, not a crisis of quality

This is not merely a passing bit of bad luck. Vinícius is not going through his best footballing period, and he knows it. Since the contract renewal, his level has dropped alarmingly in the Real Madrid shirt, and he has faced derision and jeers in every match. Not only from opposition fans, but, most dangerously of all, from his own supporters at the Santiago Bernabéu.





Which brings Mourinho's name back to the fore. The Portuguese coach, known for his strictness, tactical discipline and intolerance of empty showboating, always warned about the danger of losing focus once a star secures his future with a long-term contract. What Vinícius is offering now is the literal translation of what Mourinho feared: a great talent losing its hunger.

The Australia friendly was not a technical test. It was a mirror. It revealed that Vinícius's crisis is mental and psychological before it is technical, and that Ancelotti's task with Brazil will be harder than he imagined: reviving a player who has forgotten the basics of the game.







