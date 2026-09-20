Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-REAL MADRIDAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Was he referring to Mourinho? Simeone surprises everyone with a swift move after the end of the Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
D. Simeone
Spain
Portugal
Argentina

Major tension in the derby

 Diego Simeone had a swift move ready the moment the final whistle sounded on Sunday evening, and the Atletico Madrid coach caught everyone off guard with it in the seventh round of the Spanish league.

Atletico took the capital derby 2-1 in a contest that began evenly before turning on Dean Huijsen's dismissal early in the second half. The sending-off reshaped the match. Simeone's side pounced for a precious victory that left Real Madrid six points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Simeone celebrated hysterically the instant the referee blew, running and leaping in front of the fans applauding him.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Rather than head over to shake hands with Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, Simeone bolted for the dressing room, still bouncing as he ran into the tunnel of the Metropolitano. Mourinho, meanwhile, walked onto the pitch to shake hands with the Real Madrid players despite the harsh defeat.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google