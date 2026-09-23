Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor had barely rocked the global sporting scene before the Turkish club found itself reaching for the law to protect its new star.

Trabzonspor issued a strongly worded official statement today, warning against the unauthorised use of new signing Mohamed Salah's name and images. The club had been tracking a wave of advertisements and commercial campaigns cashing in on the fever surrounding the deal.

The statement confirmed that Salah's move had generated enormous excitement, not just in Turkish football but across the entire world. That buzz, the club said, had prompted some companies and commercial institutions to exploit the event, running promotional campaigns with the player's images, his name and the Trabzonspor shirt without any right to do so.

One legal point landed with real force: "Salah wearing the Trabzonspor shirt does not grant any third party the right to use his name and images for commercial purposes."

According to the club, the violations involve using Salah's images to promote products and services, creating a misleading impression among the public that commercial cooperation or an endorsement exists from the player and the club, and profiting from the commercial value of the Trabzonspor brand.

Such practices, the club's management argued, represent a clear infringement. Not only of the player's personal rights and image rights, but of the club's trademark rights, its commercial reputation and its economic value.

Documenting had already begun. Trabzonspor announced it had logged every offending advertisement and commercial use that infringes the rights of Salah and the club, and confirmed that all necessary legal and penal measures would be taken against the offenders it had identified.

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A firm message closed the statement: "Love of football and support do not constitute a justification for the unauthorised commercial use of legally protected rights."