Wanyama’s struggling Montreal Impact register fourth straight loss vs New York Red Bulls

This is another time the Canadian side picked up a defeat after conceding more than three goals in each of the last four games

captain Victor Wanyama and picked up yet another big loss after suffering a 4-1 humiliation by .

The result means Wanyama and Montreal Impact have lost the fourth straight game by three or more goals. The defeats came against , Philadelphia, New Revolution and now against New York Red Bulls.

Tom Barlow, the man of the match, got a first-half brace while Daniel Royer and Kaku scored the other goals to ensure the Canadian club were defeated at their US base.

Bojan Krkic had given Thierry Henry’s side a fourth-minute lead but they later capitulated and allowed their opponents to equalise and go on to score three more goals.

Bojan’s trick to cut the ball from his right foot and unleashing a fierce shot from some distance away enabled him to find the net and earn a first goal in 2020.

In the 14th minute, Barlow equalised for the home side and the goal marked his first of the year too, before he went on to add another later on. The New York Red Bulls star chested down a cross from Mandela Egbo and scored with an effort fired from his left foot.

The goal marked New York Red Bulls' first in four games at Red Bull Arena.

Montreal Impact would have gone ahead once more in the 19th minute but Lassi Lappalainen’s goal was ruled out for offside. The hosts got the second goal in the 35th minute when Barlow, after grabbing a ball from Royer’s back heel, tapped in for his brace.

Clement Diop did not manage to stop Royer’s shot from 22 yards for New York Red Bulls' third in the 56th minute. Royer controlled a through-ball from Kaku as the hosts dominated the game with Montreal Impact struggling to contain the pressure.

Royer was at the centre of the build-up that led to the fourth goal when he assisted Kaku to score just a minute after his goal. The score would have been 5-1 had Cristian Casseres’ goal not been ruled out after a VAR review in the 70th minute.

After the match, Henry put blame on his defenders as their search for wins become more elusive.

“You cannot let someone go in front of you like that in the box when we have three to four men on the line,” Henry told TSN. “And Barlow just went in front of Luis Binks. That cannot happen at this level.”

Wanyama’s teammate Samuel Piette said they have to seriously look at what could be the problem as the results become even poorer.

“Now it's just to take some time off, reflect and think about what we've done wrong,” Piette said.

“Look at ourselves in the mirror, each individual. And eventually, when we'll all be back together, [we'll] look at things we'll need to correct individually.”

Maxi Urruti stated; “The situation is very bad.”

Montreal Impact will host on Saturday.