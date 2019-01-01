Wanyama: Club Brugge will get other options if deal falls through – Philippe Clement

The Belgian tactician reveals interest in the Kenyan captain but says they will go for another signing if the transfer deal hits a snag

manager Philippe Clement has talked highly of Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama amid a rumoured transfer move.

After spending three years at the North London club, reports have indicated the 28-year-old has already agreed to terms to sign for the Belgian side before the European transfer window shuts, after dropping down the pecking order at Spurs.

Speaking to journalists ahead of Wednesday’s Uefa game against ’s LASK, Clement said his side are keen to sign the Kenyan player and also hinted he has other options in the event Wanyama’s deal falls through.

“[Wanyama] is a boy whose qualities we know well and the mentality,” Clement told reporters.

“But we don’t put all our eggs in one basket. For the rest, we remain alert on the transfer market.”

The Harambee Stars captain has also attracted interest from Italian side and a number of other clubs, but Tottenham do not want to let him go out on loan.

Wanyama has also been linked with possible moves to Milan, Wolves, West Ham, Fenerbeche and in the current transfer window.

Wanyama hardly featured for Spurs last season, with injuries playing their part, and he is yet to turn out this term for the Uefa Champions League runners-up.