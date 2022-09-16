Wanderers at York United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as Wanderers face off with York United in a crucial clash.
The league is entering the last few weeks of the season, and there's still something on the table for
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Wanderers at York date & kick-off time
Game:
Wanderers at York United
Date:
September 16/17, 2022
Kick-off:
12:30pm BST / 7:30pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Wanderers at York on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 4 , while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
FOX Soccer Plus
UK
BT Sport 5
BT Sport App
Wanderers squad & team news
While the top four still has some jostling to do in the Canadian Premier League, Wanderers will not be there after a tough year in Halifax.
They'll be eyeing up a strong finish to the campaign though and will hope they can get over the line in York.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Baskett, De Rosario, Oxner
Defenders
Schaale, Fernandez, Campagna, Sow, Tabi, Ruby, Gander, Santos, Escobar, Gagan
Midfielders
Lamothe, Marshall, Daniels, Rampersad, Polisi, Omar, Gagnon-Laparé
Forwards
Samb, Salter, Morelli, Garcia, Bent, Amla, Robinson, Mwandwe
York squad and team news
Like their visitors, United have struggled this season and the hopes of a successful silverware push have faded.
They too will be wanting to give themselves something to cheer about over the closing stages however, and will have their eye on a three-point haul.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Giantsopoulos, Catalano, Artemenko, Himaras
Defenders
Jesus, Mourdoukoutas, Zator, Thompson, Gee, N'sa
Midfielders
Wilson, Gutiérrez, Hernández, Dos Santos, Ferrari, Verhoeven, Petrasso, Johnston, Wallace
Forwards
Minatel, Cabrera, Babouli, Ricci, De Rosario, Lawrie-Lattanzio, Kratt, Baldisimo