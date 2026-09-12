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وليد الفراجrotana khalejia
GOAL

Translated by

Walid Al-Farraj to Al-Taawoun fans: You have lost your humanity!

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
R. Neves
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

What did the famous media figure say?

The fallout from Al-Hilal's clash with Al-Taawoun spilled well beyond the stadium walls. Chants aimed at Portugal's Rúben Neves sparked fierce controversy, above all when supporters repeated the name of his late team-mate Diogo Jota in a bid to unsettle him during the game.

Al-Hilal had thrashed Al-Taawoun 6-0 on Tuesday evening in round 7 of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Read also: Video: Neves to Al-Taawoun fans: I hope you don't go to prayer!
Media figure Waleed Al-Farraj weighed in on the affair during the programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed". He tore into Al-Taawoun's fans, insisting that sporting rivalry, however fierce, never justifies exploiting the grief of others or toying with their feelings.

Al-Farraj said: "For you to say Ronaldo to Messi, this goes within the competition that exists between them, but to chant at Neves, the Al-Hilal player, with the name of his deceased team-mate Jota, this is an improper act".

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Al-Nahda
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Al-Taawoun crest
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ALT

"How do you play on people's sorrows in this way? You must have some humanity", he added, a pointed rebuke to the fans who chose the late player's name in their chants at Neves.

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His comments landed as the controversy raged on. The chant appeared designed to rattle Neves by dredging up the memory of his late team-mate, and for Al-Farraj that crossed the line of what sporting competition should allow.

Provocation is a known part of the football atmosphere, the Saudi media figure stressed, but he drew a clear distinction. On one side sit rivalry and the usual chants. On the other lies the exploitation of a painful personal tragedy, twisted into a tool to pressure a player on the pitch.

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