Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has handed Al-Ahli fans a boost, insisting the team will be a major force in next season's Roshn League despite all the obstacles and setbacks they have faced.

Al-Farraj wrote via his personal account on the "X" platform: "Despite all the obstacles and setbacks, Al-Ahli will be an important factor on the pitch and in the stands, as a season that will witness many fluctuations begins, but it will be won by the most combative, spirited and stubborn side."

He added: "The coach's departure was a disaster in the moment, but it is a successful experience that may be repeated with unexpected names. Be optimistic."

The Saudi media figure was pointing to the exit of German coach Matthias Jaissle, who left around two weeks before the start of Al-Ahli's Roshn League campaign after three full years in which he led the team to two AFC Champions League Elite titles.

Just one week before the league kicked off, Al-Ahli announced the signing of Dutchman Marino Pusic to lead the team next season, amid doubts over his ability to continue the path of his German predecessor.

There was administrative upheaval, too. Former president Khalid Al-Ghamdi departed to run in the elections for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, while the team also lost their two captains, Ivorian Franck Kessié and Algerian Riyad Mahrez.

Al-Ahli begin the new season officially on 13 August, when they face Al-Diriyah in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Their targets are clear. They want the Saudi league title, absent from the trophy cabinet since 2016, and they want to retain the AFC Champions League Elite crown they claimed in the past two seasons.