Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has had his say on Al-Nassr's chastening 4-0 defeat away to hosts Al-Ain of the UAE on Tuesday evening, in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Nassr were dreadful. A string of defensive errors left them nursing a heavy defeat at the start of their Asian campaign.

Hussein Rahimi struck twice (25', 63'), with Soufiane Rahimi (72') and Georgios Giakoumakis (85') adding the others.

Al-Farraj put it plainly in a tweet on his "X" account: "Heavy .. but perhaps it will be a jolt followed by a swift remedy".

Back home, Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi Roshn Pro League with 16 points from 7 matches, the product of 5 wins, one draw and one defeat.

Calamitous mistakes have plagued them since the start of the season, especially in defence and goalkeeping, and the fans are furious.

yV189amtPiVok8_aem_yuEp3EqBdFt2xr6VOIDPEw



