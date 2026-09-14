Wahbi to announce Morocco squad for Gabon and Lesotho fixtures

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation confirmed on Monday when it will name the final squad for the national team's qualifiers against Gabon and Lesotho, ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi will unveil his list of players at a press conference next Thursday, according to the federation. He speaks from the conference hall at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, with proceedings starting at 11:00 in the morning GMT+1.

Morocco open their qualifying campaign against Gabon on Friday 25 September at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. That fixture marks the first round of the African qualifiers.

A trip to face Lesotho follows on 29 September in Bloemfontein, South Africa, in the second round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Both matches launch Morocco's road to the continental tournament. Ouahbi is out to settle on the squad he trusts for Gabon and Lesotho as the journey gets under way.