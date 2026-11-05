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VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium

VV St. Truiden and Brann kick off at 21:00 on 05.11.2026.

How to watch VV St. Truiden vs. Brann live on TV and online

VV St. Truiden and Brann: Recent results

St. Truiden have two wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches, scoring eight goals and conceding six. Most recently, they lost 2-1 at home to Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian league. They have, however, won their two most recent Conference League matches, including a 1-0 victory away to FC Midtjylland.

Across their last five competitive matches, Brann have recorded three wins and two defeats, scoring twelve goals and conceding nine. They most recently beat Molde 3-2 in the Eliteserien. In their latest Conference League match, Brann won 4-1 away to FK Kauno Zalgiris.

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Line-ups

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Form

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Head-to-head record

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: The tables