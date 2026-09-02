As reported by Sky, Klopp spoke to the forward during a visit to Eintracht Frankfurt's training ground.

He is said to have encouraged the 22-year-old to commit his future to Germany, despite also being eligible for Morocco, his father's home country.

Born in Frankfurt to a German mother, Ebnoutalib has yet to make a single appearance for Germany's youth teams. He has, however, been called up once for Morocco's Under-15s.

The striker has been at Frankfurt since the start of the year after previously hunting for goals with SV Elversberg in the 2. Bundesliga. He scored 12 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions there and played a major part in the Saarlanders' promotion to the German top flight.

Getty Images

Will Jürgen Klopp call up Younes Ebnoutalib for the DFB team?

Since then, his numbers for Eintracht Frankfurt have been just as striking. He has played seven times for the Hessians, scoring five goals and setting up another. The rise has been rapid, given that less than a year and a half ago Ebnoutalib was still leading the line for FC Gießen in the Regionalliga.

Whether Klopp will call up the 22-year-old for the upcoming internationals remains to be seen. Germany open their Nations League campaign against the Netherlands on 24 September, with Serbia and Greece their other opponents.