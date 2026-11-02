Virgil van Dijk gets a taste of his own medicine and is called out by Arsenal player on Instagram

Piero Hincapie took a swipe at Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool faced Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday evening. The Arsenal defender posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "I don't forget…".

On 8 January this year, Liverpool and Arsenal met at the Emirates Stadium. Tempers flared, and Van Dijk posted on Instagram afterwards.

The photo showed his shirt sleeve, which still bore a gold Premier League logo at the time. Winners of the previous Premier League season are allowed to wear the gold logo on their sleeves.

This year, Arsenal play with the gold lion on their sleeves. After the match, a 0-1 win, Hincapié posted a photo of his sleeve with the caption "I don't forget…", a clear reference to Van Dijk's post from a year earlier.

Hincapie himself had to settle for a place on the bench, though. The Ecuadorian defender came on for Christos Tzolis with ten minutes remaining.