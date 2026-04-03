Vinícius to miss Real Madrid's clash with Bayern Munich... and Díaz to accompany Mbappé

Moroccan star Ibrahim Diaz is expected to start for Real Madrid against hosts Mallorca tomorrow, Saturday, in the La Liga Round 30 fixture, according to the Spanish newspaper *Marca*.

Meanwhile, Brazilian international Vinícius Júnior is expected to miss the match due to fatigue.

Vinícius returned to Valdebebas, despite the club offering him a day’s rest, but he followed a specific plan: physiotherapy and rehabilitation exercises, without taking part in training sessions.

According to press reports, there is no injury, but Vinícius is suffering from severe fatigue, having played in 55 out of 57 matches since the Club World Cup last summer, and everyone at Real Madrid believes this is the most appropriate course of action.

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"Marca" added that Los Blancos will start the match with the following line-up:

Goalkeeper: Lunin.

Defence: Arnold, Rüdiger, Hoesen, Carreras.

Midfield: Arda Güler, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham.

Attack: Ibrahim Díaz, Kylian Mbappé.

The match against Mallorca comes ahead of a crucial fixture, as Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the European Clásico next Tuesday, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabéu.