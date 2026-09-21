Pressure is mounting on Brazil's Vinícius Júnior at Real Madrid, where his form has dipped and the big performances have dried up. He signed a new deal running until 2032, yet speculation is growing over where coach José Mourinho stands on his continued decline.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Vinícius Júnior renewed his contract this summer until 2032 after lengthy negotiations. An agreement did not come easily, but the Brazilian got what he wanted: an extension worth astronomical figures.

Mourinho welcomed the renewal, convinced he could coax 100% of the player's best out of him. Vinícius's physical and technical condition, though, sits nowhere near the level that would justify his salary.

Just one goal in eight matches tells the story: seven in La Liga and one in the Champions League. That solitary strike came during the emphatic 4-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Mourinho has always defended him in front of the media, but his conduct on the pitch tells a different tale. On Sunday, during the derby, he hauled Vinícius off after Huijsen's sending off left the team down to ten men.

Diomande was the man the coach turned to. The €140 million signing got his chance and looked, at the very least, sharper than Vinícius, who offered nothing going forward and vanished completely from his defensive duties.

Poor conduct in the derby

The lack of defensive support for Cucurella let Giuliano Simeone take control of Atlético Madrid's right flank.

Mbappé and Bellingham were operating at the same rhythm, so Vinícius became the star chosen for the hook.

He accepted Mourinho's decision without a fuss, a world away from how he reacted to Xabi Alonso during last season's Clásico, when he made his displeasure at being substituted plain for all to see.

Vinícius knows Mourinho is not an easy man to cross. He will not go looking for trouble with his coach, at least for now.

Elche had already seen him withdrawn earlier in the campaign, though in very different circumstances. Real Madrid led 2-0 and the match looked to be heading for a routine finish, before things grew complicated in the closing minutes.

Time is short. The forward needs to rediscover his form quickly, or the fans' patience may run out, and the coach could soon be dragged into it too.

Supporters at the Santiago Bernabéu have jeered him on several occasions, and some of his conduct off the pitch has not gone down well.

His decision, alongside Mbappé and Konaté, to wear a shirt in support of Ceuta drew disapproval from a large section of Real Madrid's fanbase.

A major disappointment

At 26, Vinícius remains a deeply divisive figure. Florentino Pérez has already been forced to weather a difficult episode with him, after the player threatened to leave and the relationship between the two soured.

He landed the enormous contract he chased, but he is not delivering the level anyone expected. The result has been a major disappointment.

Carlo Ancelotti called him up for Brazil's upcoming friendlies, two matches on Australian soil against the hosts plus another against India in Calcutta.

Those games might help him rebuild his confidence away from the noise around Real Madrid. That, at the very least, is what Mourinho hopes as he waits to see the Brazilian back at his best.

Gone are the days when some clamoured for Vinícius to win the Ballon d'Or. A prominent candidate for the 2024 award, his name now sits entirely outside the conversation.

On the pitch, he has had to endure chants of "beach ball" from opposition fans. The harder truth is that his own supporters have begun to target him.

Vinícius has no choice but to change his conduct to win back the fans' trust. Mourinho, meanwhile, will not stand for indiscipline or a lack of commitment on the pitch.



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