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Real Madrid return to their Santiago Bernabéu stronghold after a full month away, aiming to extend their winning run and strengthen their position in the race for the La Liga title. However, the meeting with Celta Vigo could bring some surprises, after Portuguese coach José Mourinho settled on making changes to the starting line-up, amid a congested fixture schedule and his desire to keep his stars fresh ahead of a series of tough tests.

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Los Blancos host Celta Vigo on Saturday evening in La Liga's 13th round, chasing another three points and more of the strong form they've shown under Mourinho.

Real Madrid go into the game in high spirits. They've won eight straight matches in all competitions, five of them in La Liga, with the Clásico victory at Camp Nou the pick of the bunch.

Their home form has been exceptional too: 17 goals scored and only three conceded, a measure of how completely Madrid have dominated at their own ground, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

The numbers look good, but Mourinho knows that keeping up this rhythm means handling the fixture congestion carefully. Madrid play three matches in eight days before embarking on a run of demanding away tests.

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Real Sociedad at Anoeta and Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés lie ahead, followed by an eagerly awaited Champions League trip to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

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In his press conference, the Portuguese coach said all his players are fit but stopped short of confirming that all of them would play. The team face a packed schedule, he explained, and that demands careful management of physical workload.

Valverde out of the starting line-up

According to AS, Mourinho is set to make a number of changes against Celta Vigo, blending regular starters with players who've had fewer minutes in recent weeks.

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Uruguayan Fede Valverde heads the list of those expected to start on the bench. He only got back to the Spanish capital on Thursday evening after playing for his country during the international break.

He hasn't had enough time to recover and prepare, so Mourinho would rather not risk him from the start. England's Trent Alexander-Arnold gets the chance at right-back instead.

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Trent stands to gain most from the rotation. He played only 78 minutes for England during the international break, leaving him fresher than teammates who logged more time.

At the back, Antonio Rüdiger and Álvaro Carreras are expected to start. The German defender comes in for Konaté, while Carreras replaces Cucurella, who played 180 minutes for Spain.

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Vinícius returns, Mbappé leads the attack

The headline change is the return of Brazilian Vinícius Júnior on the left wing in place of Diomande, who has shown improved form in his recent appearances.

Vinícius has now served his four-match suspension, and Madrid hope he'll rediscover his best form after some remarkable displays for Brazil during the international break.

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He scored five goals for his country, including a brace against Japan and a hat-trick against Singapore. That's a strong message to send ahead of his return to domestic competition.

Midfield and attack shouldn't see sweeping changes. Mourinho intends to stick with the players who powered the recent winning run.

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Aurélien Tchouaméni and Bernardo Silva are expected to run midfield, with Arda Güler on the right flank and Jude Bellingham operating as playmaker behind French striker Kylian Mbappé.

Here's the line-up AS expect Mourinho to field:

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- Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois.

- Defence: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras.

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- Midfield: Bernardo Silva, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham.

- Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé.