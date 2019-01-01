Vinicius happy with Real Madrid role

The 18-year-old winger is starting to feel more comfortable with the club

Vinicius Junior said he is happy with his role at , insisting he just wants the LaLiga giants to win.

Madrid teenager Vinicius has impressed in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 10 league appearances, though only four have been as a starter.

The 18-year-old Brazilian winger was in the starting line-up for Sunday's 4-2 victory against .

Asked whether he considers himself a starter, former Flamengo star Vinicius told reporters post-match: "No, I just arrived not long ago.

"I am playing more and I'm happy.

"I want Real Madrid to win and whoever is the best player will play."

On Madrid head coach Santiago Solari, Vinicius added: "The coach tells me to show personality and to play well.

"He's told me that ever since I arrived. The group helps me a lot and I'm content."

Madrid are third in the table and 10 points adrift of leaders following three consecutive wins.

"We've started 2019 very well," Vinicius said. "We played well once again and now we're getting players like [Gareth] Bale and [Marco] Asensio back.

"The group is getting better and we'll keep trying to win every game and to go into the in the best possible form."