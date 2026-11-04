Vinicius is not the biggest problem: the magician's absence exposes Real Madrid's confusion in Athens

The thrilling victory Real Madrid snatched against AEK Athens could not mask the problems that surfaced in their performance. Arda Guler's absence once again raised questions about the attacking balance and whether Jose Mourinho needs an extra midfielder to give the team more creativity and clarity in building attacks.

Real Madrid found a way to win in the closing minutes, but this was no complete display. They badly missed the solutions Guler provides through his vision and his ability to create play. His absence told, both in organising attacks and in handing teammates better chances to exploit their qualities.

According to the newspaper "As", pinning Real Madrid's dip on Vinicius Junior's return to the starting line-up may look like the easy answer, but it misses the heart of the problem. This is not only about the Brazilian, despite his drop in level and his struggles on the night. It is about the tactical decision to sacrifice an extra midfielder in favour of another winger.

Real Madrid pay the price for Mourinho's gamble

Mourinho chose to rest Guler, sparing him the trip and the Athens fixture altogether. The move hinted that the Portuguese was prioritising the upcoming clash with Valencia at the Mestalla. The final result made the call look shrewd, yet the Turk's absence shaped the team's performance throughout.

Gone were the precision and the ability to read spaces Guler brings. Real Madrid's attacks leaned more on power and drive than on organised build-up and calculated passing.

Guler has become indispensable thanks to his understanding of the game and his knack for lifting the creative and attacking qualities of those around him. He also keeps the team balanced in possession.

Without him, Real Madrid slipped back into confusion and found themselves pinned back by an AEK Athens side better than expected. Aboubakary Koita stood out for the Greeks with his boldness in transition and his technical quality, while Jasinovic and Mayer caught the eye early on, just as the Madrid side struggled to recover defensively and spaces opened up between their lines.

Eduardo Camavinga grew into the game, but he cannot replace Aurelien Tchouameni in the holding role. He likes to roam, sometimes drifting from the tactical demands of the position, and that showed in Real Madrid's balance.

The turning point came with Jude Bellingham's rising influence. He took the game by the scruff of the neck, moving constantly, bursting into the box and pulling wide as the play demanded. As the England midfielder improved, Real Madrid cranked up the pressure, even if clarity and end product did not always follow.

Attacking paralysis

Vinicius found no space to get the better of AEK Athens's defenders. Mbappe showed little impact outside the finishing zone, and Diomande posed less danger on the right.

The flanks offered a way out. Real Madrid cashed in on the movements of Dumfries and Cucurella, with both appearing to be weak points for the Greeks, prompting Mourinho to send his players after them.

For all the inconsistency, Real Madrid clung on to the end after AEK Athens had led twice. Victory was never guaranteed. It came through the determination of the Madrid players and their refusal to settle for a draw, in a match decided by drive and desire rather than by ideas and technical solutions.

Federico Valverde was among the leading candidates to steal the show late on. Dumfries's bursts down the right energised Real Madrid's attacks, none more so than in the move for the 2-2 equaliser. He latched onto a superb pass from Bellingham, raced in behind Koita and squared the ball for Mbappe.