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Vinicius Junior finally had the night he had been searching for. He scored against PSV Eindhoven and received exceptional support from his team-mates, before apologising to the Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu and then receiving a special gesture from Kylian Mbappe at the end of the match.

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The Brazilian needed a moment like this. He has endured difficult months of criticism and doubts about his form, not to mention the whistles from some Real Madrid supporters.

When the goal came, Vinicius didn't celebrate alone. Every one of his team-mates surrounded and embraced him, a clear sign that the squad want the best version of the Brazilian back and will give him the confidence and support he needs to rediscover his decisive best.

In recent months, he has gone from one of Real Madrid's biggest stars to a player under constant pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu. Every mistake fuels the anger in the stands. Every match is a fresh test.

After celebrating, Vinicius turned to the Bernabeu stands and raised his hands, asking the fans for forgiveness. He knows how sensitive his relationship with the supporters has become lately, though this goal could mark a new beginning.

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The strongest message of support came after the final whistle. Kylian Mbappe, named man of the match, waited for Vinicius and handed him the award he had won himself, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

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The French forward wanted to share the spotlight on a brilliant night. The pair appeared together holding the award before finishing with an embrace, a clear message of support for Vinicius as he looks to regain his standing and confidence at Real Madrid.

A superb five-goal display from Real Madrid

Real Madrid came from a goal down to thrash Dutch visitors PSV Eindhoven 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

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PSV Eindhoven went ahead in the 32nd minute through captain Ivan Perisic. Real Madrid's own captain, Fede Valverde, levelled in the 50th.

Jude Bellingham then put Real Madrid in front for the first time with the second goal in the 60th minute, and Kylian Mbappe added a third in the 64th. That's three goals in less than a quarter of an hour.

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Mbappe grabbed the fourth in the 84th minute before Vinicius Junior netted the fifth in the 87th.

Real Madrid now sit clear at the top of the Champions League table with a perfect 15 points from five matches. PSV Eindhoven remain stuck on four points in 28th place.

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It's a 10th straight win in all competitions for Los Blancos since their derby defeat to Atletico Madrid on 20 September: six in the league and four in the Champions League.