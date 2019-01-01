Vinicius and Rodrygo can be Real Madrid stars, says team-mate Vazquez

The Spanish winger believes the Brazilian duo can be leading lights for Los Blancos after their goals against Osasuna

's young stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes can become key players at the Bernabeu, according to their team-mate Lucas Vazquez.

Los Blancos went top of after the Brazilian teenagers scored in a 2-0 home victory over Osasuna on Wednesday.

Vinicius curled a fine strike home with the aid of a deflection to end a barren run that stretched back to February, and he went off for Rodrygo to make his first appearance since arriving from Santos.

Rodrygo took just 93 seconds to open his account for Madrid – the quickest goal for the club by a player making their La Liga debut since icon Ronaldo in 2002.

And Vazquez has no doubt the pair will go on to become integral members of the team.

"We are very happy for the two signings made by the club," Vazquez told Movistar. "They will calmly evolve and improve. They have the attributes to be two stars."

On Vinicius's goal, he added: "We are very happy for him. He is an incredible guy who works really hard. Today he helped the team with the goal and we are happy."

Zinedine Zidane made eight changes from the team that beat 1-0 at the weekend, with Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal among those rested.

The Frenchman opted to start Serbian striker Luka Jovic up front, with Vinicius and Vazquez on the wings, while Alphonse Areola was between the sticks instead of Thibaut Courtois.

"The coach has done the same thing [rotated the line-up] throughout his career, with all the members of the squad. This year will be the same," said Vazquez.

"We are happy with the philosophy and I am happy to take advantage of those minutes. I think the victories come from the humility of the group."

Madrid are currently top of the Liga table by one point, ahead of city rivals Atletico, who they play at Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Atletico haven't beaten Madrid in the league since February 2016, with the latter winning last season's away derby 3-1.