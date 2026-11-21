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Arda Güler's contract renewal with Real Madrid confirms his growing status within the squad, after he became one of the key figures in the coaching staff's plans in recent months. However, the new deal does not only secure his future until 2032. It also brings a major change in his financial situation.

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Güler was earning €7.5 million gross per season, around €3.6 million to €3.8 million net, until his new contract handed him a significant rise, according to journalist Iñaki Angulo.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Angulo said: "Arda Güler was one of the lowest-paid players in the squad, earning €7.5 million gross per season, which is around €3.6 or €3.8 million net. I think they have at least put him in the same bracket as Camavinga and Tchouaméni, who earn roughly double that."

He added: "After the renewal, Arda Güler's salary will be in the bracket of between €15 million and €18 million gross per season."

Angulo also turned to Nico Paz and whether he could return to Real Madrid. The sticking point is where he'd actually play, particularly with Güler in contention.

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He explained: "As for Arda playing as part of a double pivot, Mourinho has already said he does not yet see him as suited to that role. He also did not want Nico Paz in the number 8 role, otherwise I think he would have pushed to sign him."

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He went on: "Mourinho does not yet believe Arda Güler is capable of playing in the number 8 role. It will be interesting to see which direction things take and what decision they make on Nico Paz."

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The "Mbappé-Vinícius" dilemma comes into the picture

As reported by Defensa Central, the Spanish journalist believes Real Madrid can't keep every standout player in the side. He pointed to Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, a pairing many expected to shine together without any problems.

He said: "We have already seen with the case of Mbappé and Vinícius that all the outstanding players cannot necessarily play together. They were saying the two would gel, and the same goes for the Diomande deal that was floated in the summer. There has to be a consistent vision, and we have to realise that not every player can be repurposed in different positions."

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He continued: "It is clear that finding a place for Nico Paz is not easy. If he keeps developing like this, he may prefer to go elsewhere. Last summer he did not want to come back, and Real Madrid did not show much interest in signing him either. Staying at Como has benefited him this season, but we will have to wait and see what happens."

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