Arda Güler's contract renewal with Real Madrid confirms his growing status within the squad, after he became one of the key figures in the coaching staff's plans in recent months. However, the new deal does not only secure his future until 2032. It also brings a major change in his financial situation.
Güler was earning €7.5 million gross per season, around €3.6 million to €3.8 million net, until his new contract handed him a significant rise, according to journalist Iñaki Angulo.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Angulo said: "Arda Güler was one of the lowest-paid players in the squad, earning €7.5 million gross per season, which is around €3.6 or €3.8 million net. I think they have at least put him in the same bracket as Camavinga and Tchouaméni, who earn roughly double that."
He added: "After the renewal, Arda Güler's salary will be in the bracket of between €15 million and €18 million gross per season."
Angulo also turned to Nico Paz and whether he could return to Real Madrid. The sticking point is where he'd actually play, particularly with Güler in contention.
He explained: "As for Arda playing as part of a double pivot, Mourinho has already said he does not yet see him as suited to that role. He also did not want Nico Paz in the number 8 role, otherwise I think he would have pushed to sign him."
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He went on: "Mourinho does not yet believe Arda Güler is capable of playing in the number 8 role. It will be interesting to see which direction things take and what decision they make on Nico Paz."
The "Mbappé-Vinícius" dilemma comes into the picture
As reported by Defensa Central, the Spanish journalist believes Real Madrid can't keep every standout player in the side. He pointed to Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, a pairing many expected to shine together without any problems.
He said: "We have already seen with the case of Mbappé and Vinícius that all the outstanding players cannot necessarily play together. They were saying the two would gel, and the same goes for the Diomande deal that was floated in the summer. There has to be a consistent vision, and we have to realise that not every player can be repurposed in different positions."
He continued: "It is clear that finding a place for Nico Paz is not easy. If he keeps developing like this, he may prefer to go elsewhere. Last summer he did not want to come back, and Real Madrid did not show much interest in signing him either. Staying at Como has benefited him this season, but we will have to wait and see what happens."
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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