Celta Vigo striker Borja Iglesias, a World Cup winner with Spain, has faced a flood of insults and threats on social media over his stances on political and humanitarian issues. Chief among them: his solidarity with Palestine, and his silence on the recent migration crisis in Ceuta.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the player used his official accounts to reveal an offensive message sent to him, one laced with harsh language. "You wretch, you rat, they should have killed you," it read, accusing him of failing to defend Spain against what the sender called the "invasion" of Ceuta.

The same message noted that Borja had celebrated in the Spain shirt only days earlier following the World Cup triumph, yet said nothing about the events in Ceuta. Instead, according to the sender, he posted a clip of himself playing "Mario Kart".

Rather than argue, the Spanish striker shared the message on his accounts and offered a brief reply: "And so all day, every day", a nod to the constant abuse he endures.

The newspaper reports that Borja draws these attacks regularly because of his involvement in social and humanitarian causes.

He is among the most prominent voices to back the Palestinians during the war on Gaza. He also sparked controversy during the 2026 World Cup final, offering American president Donald Trump only a cold protocol handshake at the trophy ceremony. Many read that gesture as an extension of his politics.

This latest message landed against the backdrop of Ceuta's migration crisis, after large numbers of migrants crossed in from Morocco. The sender accused him of being selective, apparently reasoning that he speaks out on Palestine while staying quiet elsewhere.

Borja let the accusations pass. He simply highlighted the sheer volume of offensive messages he receives every day, without addressing their content.

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