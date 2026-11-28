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Viktoria Köln vs Fortuna Köln: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 15 29 Nov 2026 - 07:30

Viktoria Köln host Fortuna Köln in a 3. Liga city derby. The clubs go into it in sharply contrasting positions.

Viktoria Köln lead the league. Marian Wilhelm's side are unbeaten in their last five league games.

They won 6-1 away to TSV Havelse last time out, following a 5-3 victory over Saarbrücken.

Fortuna Köln, meanwhile, are under pressure in 17th place. Matthias Mink's side have lost four of their last five matches.

They did beat Meppen 2-1 last time out. That win could give them confidence for the derby.

A TV channel will show the match, and a live-stream option is available.

Viktoria Köln and Fortuna Köln: Recent results

Viktoria Köln have won four and drawn one of their last five league games. Their latest result was a 6-1 win away to TSV Havelse, following a 5-3 victory over Saarbrücken. They have scored 16 goals and conceded six across those matches.

Fortuna Köln have one win and four defeats. They beat Meppen 2-1 last time out, having lost 1-0 away to VfB Stuttgart II before that. They have scored four goals and conceded seven, scoring either once or not at all in three of those five games.

Viktoria Köln vs Fortuna Köln: Line-ups

Viktoria Köln vs Fortuna Köln: Form

Viktoria Köln vs Fortuna Köln: Head-to-head record

Viktoria Köln vs Fortuna Köln: League tables