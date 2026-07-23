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Viewers of Vojvodina v Ajax are all immediately irritated to death by exactly the same thing

Vojvodina vs Ajax
Vojvodina
Ajax
Conference League Qualification

Ajax may have gone ahead at lightning speed against FK Vojvodina on Thursday night in the Conference League qualifiers, but plenty of fans in Amsterdam are still furious. The director does not seem to have noticed the club's current logo.

From the 2025/2026 season, Ajax switched back to the classic club badge, the one they used until 1991. The change came as part of the club's 125th anniversary and had long been a cherished wish among supporters. By bringing back the old logo, Ajax wanted to underline the link to the club's rich history, tradition and Ajax DNA.

Yet the director does not appear to have got the message. During replays, the broadcast keeps using the Amsterdammers' previous logo. Fans spotted it straight away and they are extremely annoyed.

Club Friendlies
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
Burnley crest
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Super Liga
FK Crvena Zvezda crest
FK Crvena Zvezda
ZVE
Vojvodina crest
Vojvodina
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