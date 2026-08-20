Ajax fans have had enough of Steven Berghuis after 45 minutes against FC Sion. The Ajax winger is taking plenty of stick online. The veteran was also told off by Julian Brandt after deciding to shoot himself during a dangerous break.

In Switzerland on Thursday night, Berghuis kept his place in the starting line-up. The Ajax right winger had six shots in the first half, but only one was on target.

During one of those efforts, the former AZ, FC Twente and Feyenoord player pulled the trigger even though Brandt was better placed. The German midfielder made it clear he wanted the pass.

Online, the reaction to Berghuis' display has been brutal. "The day Berghuis leaves is the day the flags come out," one person responded. "Berghuis really can't do it any more. The only thing he does is deliver failed crosses and shoot the ball wide or over the bar 10 times per half...", said another.

Elsewhere, another Ajax fan wrote: "You have to take Berghuis off before half-time now. Just as a signal. Retire." "Berghuis shoots 30 times and not one of them is on target," it also read.