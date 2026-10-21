Viewers have been astonished by the state of the pitch at Estadio La Cartuja during Real Betis against Feyenoord. Journalists and supporters have criticised it on social media.

Even from above, some areas appear to have almost no grass. The camera angle closer to the pitch makes its condition clearer still.

Jeroen Kapteijns, a journalist with De Telegraaf, has seen chunks of turf flying through the air. "What a bizarrely bad pitch at Real Betis-Feyenoord," he writes on X.

In another post, he continues: "A surface unworthy of a Champions League match. Divots are flying around and there are bare patches everywhere. You hardly ever see this nowadays."

Fans have made their own comparisons. "The average third pitch at an amateur club in the Netherlands is still better than this field," Richard writes on X. "Telstar's pitch was four times better than the one at Betis," Arjen adds.

Ahead of the match, Giovanni van Bronckhorst had already criticised the pitch at the press conference. "It's not ideal. The grass was excellent in our last matches. This is worse. I don't know what's causing it, but it's not the pitch you expect at Champions League level."

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini pointed to the recent run of home matches. "We have a great groundsman, so hopefully it will be repaired soon. But even if the pitch is in poor condition, we suffer from it just as much as the opposition."