Vieira: How I convinced Olise to join Crystal Palace

The Eagles’ boss disclosed what he told the teenager before he settled to team up with the Selhurst Park giants

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has revealed what he told Michael Olise before he signed for the Eagles.

The 19-year-old will continue his professional career at Selhurst Park having moved from EFL Championship side Reading on a five-year contract.

The France youth international of Nigerian descent became the sixth African at the South London club after Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Jordan Ayew (Ghana), Wilfried Zaha (Cote d'Ivoire), Jeffrey Schlupp (Ghana), and Eberechi Eze (Nigeria).

Meanwhile, Palace manager Vieira has opened up on his discussion with the highly-rated winger.

“I spoke to him about which part of his game he has to keep developing and working on,” the Frenchman told the club website.

“I explained to him that Palace is the right place for him to step into the Premier League: that we have the tools in our football club to make him a better player.

“We’ve known him quite well because he’s a player the football club have been following for a long time.

“There were some big challenges, and to sign him, I think, is a credit to Dougie [Freedman] and his staff.”

Still in the nascent stages of his career, the former Nice boss stated that he is keen on adding Olise’s talent to his squad.

“He’s got the eye for goal,” he continued. “He’s got the talent to create chances for his teammates.

“He can see the pass and he can deliver it. He’s got a really good technical ability to make something happen during a game.

“I think [my role] is to make him do what he’s doing best: enjoying his football on the field, scoring goals, going forwards and playing with personality. He’s got that in his locker.

Article continues below

“I think it’s important to refresh the squad: to bring some new faces, to bring young talent to this football club. This is a really good signing for us. Of course, there will be more signings coming.”

Ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, the youngster will follow in the footsteps of Yohan Cabaye and Darren Ambrose as players to have worn jersey No. 7 for Palace previously.

He could make his debut when Crystal Palace take on Portsmouth in a pre-season friendly on July 16. If that doesn’t happen, he will have another chance a day later versus Walsall.