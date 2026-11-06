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Video: Yasser Al-Qahtani reveals why Abdullah Al-Hamdan is better at Al-Nassr than at Al-Hilal

A. Al-Hamdan
Al Hilal
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia

A controversial question about the Saudi striker

Yasser Al-Qahtani, the Saudi football star, has revealed the reason behind Abdullah Al-Hamdan's standout form at Al-Nassr, and why the striker now outshines the player he was at former club Al-Hilal.

Abdullah Al-Anzi, the former Al-Nassr goalkeeper, told "Thmanyah" channels: "I believe Abdullah Al-Hamdan has found himself at Al-Nassr more than at any other club. This is not to belittle anyone, but perhaps it is the factor of experience, the number of appearances and the squad."

Al-Qahtani hit back: "Perhaps it is because the coach has greater confidence in him, giving him a larger number of appearances, as well as the crowd that has given him trust and support."

He added: "The difference is also that he is settled in his position with Al-Nassr, whereas at Al-Hilal he moved from one position to another until he got lost on the pitch."

Manaf Abu Shaqeer, the former Al-Ittihad star, pushed back on that idea. "One of the matches in which Al-Hamdan impressed me was the (Saudi) national team's match against China, in which he played as a left winger," he said.

His conclusion: "It is true that he has found his place at Al-Nassr, but it is still possible to deploy him on the flank, as happens with Firas Al-Buraikan, the Al-Ahli player, and as used to happen with Yasser Al-Qahtani himself."

Al-Hamdan joined Al-Nassr in the last winter window after terminating his Al-Hilal contract. He has produced his best form ever since.

The numbers back it up. The Saudi striker has scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists in 35 matches for Al-Nassr, having managed 13 goals and 10 assists across 145 appearances with Al-Hilal.

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