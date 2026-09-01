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Abobakr El Mokadem

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Video: Yamal responds with clear words to the collapse of the Julian Alvarez deal

Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
L. Yamal
J. Alvarez
Spain
Argentina

Atlético rejected all Barça's attempts

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has spoken about his club's failure to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez before the summer transfer window shuts in a matter of hours.

Spain's market hasn't officially closed yet, but Alvarez will stay put, against his will, for at least another season at Atletico.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

 Barcelona wanted him. Atletico flatly refused to sell to their rivals. Now the Argentine faces the task of winning back the Rojiblancos supporters who turned on him so fiercely of late.

Quizzed on the saga, the Barcelona number 10 betrayed no worry whatsoever that Alvarez won't be joining him at the Camp Nou.

"We are in an excellent situation at the moment," Yamal told COPE radio's ElPartidazo programme. "We can see that we do not suffer from a shortage of goals. Of course, he is a great player, but I am very happy with the squad we have."

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

 Twelve goals in three La Liga matches. It's hard to argue with him.



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